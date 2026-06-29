Seattle police investigate armed robbery at Queen Anne 7-Eleven

The Brief Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Authorities said it happened at around 4:30 a.m., and multiple suspects may be involved. Police are also investigating to see whether this armed robbery was related to another crime that happened nearby on Monday morning.



Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Monday morning.

Suspects hold Queen Anne 7-Eleven store clerk at gunpoint

What we know:

Seattle police said two suspects held a clerk at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven near West Garfield Street and Queen Anne Avenue North at about 4:30 a.m.

FOX 13’s Shawn Chitnis is at the scene, speaking with officers and gathering more information.

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating whether this robbery is connected to another crime reported nearby.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects. However, surveillance video from the incident has been handed over to the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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