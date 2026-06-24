Seattle bars see 56% transaction jump during U.S.-Australia match

The Brief Seattle bars and restaurants experienced a 56% surge in transactions during a recent U.S. vs. Australia soccer match, driven by a 212% spike in beer sales and a 228% increase in hot dog sales. Despite the massive wave of consumer spending and high business volumes, the average tipping percentage during the event declined to 16.4%. Local business owners reported a significant "World Cup buzz" and emphasized that being fully prepared and staffed allowed them to successfully handle the influx of fans.



Seattle bars and restaurants saw a 56% surge in transactions during a recent soccer match between the United States and Australia, according to new data from restaurant payment platform Toast.

The transaction spike occurred last Friday over the Juneteenth holiday as fans gathered to watch the U.S. Men's National Team. However, despite the massive wave of consumer spending across the city, data shows that average tipping percentages experienced a decline.

Massive spikes in beer, hot dog sales

The surge in transactions was heavily driven by specific game-day items. According to Toast, beer sales jumped 212% during the match, while hot dog sales climbed even higher, posting a 228% increase.

Local business owners in neighborhoods like Pioneer Square reported immediate impacts from the crowds. Shawn O’Donnell Jr. of Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub said his establishment experienced a significant World Cup buzz.

"Pints of Guinness — we sold 1,800 over the weekend," O’Donnell said. "Equivalent to about 26 kegs. We're restocked, reloaded for this weekend and next as well."

A bartender pours Guiness at the Seattle bar Shawn O'Donnell's Irish Pub. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Shifting tipping dynamics

While patrons spent heavily on food and drinks, Toast data revealed that the average tip dropped to 16.4%.

Toast indicated the dip could reflect several factors, including automatic gratuities, cultural differences among traveling international fans, or patrons opting to tip a few dollars on single rounds of drinks rather than a standard percentage on a large dinner bill.

Nermina, a soccer fan from Bosnia and Herzegovina, noted that tipping norms vary significantly by region.

"In Europe, you don't typically tip, it's just not part of the culture," Nermina said. "But when we moved here, you know, you kind of adapt to it, and you tip the folks because they work hard."

Staffing for the surges

Despite the lower overall tipping percentage, the high volume of business kept local venues busy and profitable.

O'Donnell noted that preparation was key to handling the influx of soccer fans successfully.

"Fortunately, while we were packed, we were ready for it and so, our staff was well taken care of," O'Donnell said.

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