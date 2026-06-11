Seattle Center welcomes global fans for 39-day FIFA World Cup celebration

The Brief Fans of Mexico, South Africa, and other nations gathered at the Seattle Center Armory on Thursday for a parade and watch party celebrating the first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event officially launched a 39-day fan experience campus that will feature musical performances, art installations, food options, and indoor/outdoor viewing for 16 scheduled tournament matches. The opening day festivities included a performance of the Mexican national anthem by a large crowd of supporters, and the live soccer viewings continued into the evening with a matchup between Czechia and Korea.



Fans of Mexico and South Africa gathered at Seattle Center Thursday to celebrate the first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The event marks the start of a 39-day fan experience at the campus. Visitors can watch tournament matches both indoors and outdoors on home match days.

Fans bring culture and pride to the Armory

The opening day festivities kicked off with a parade, drawing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters to the Seattle Center Armory.

"We're just exposing our culture and supporting our team," said soccer fan Jazz Vangelis.

The building was filled with a sea of green as Mexico fans gathered to sing the Mexican national anthem ahead of the first match.

"First game of the tournament and it just feels great," fan Alejandro Zuniga said.

Kimberly Santos Oliva, another supporter in attendance, noted the significance of the gathering for the local community. "Viva Mexico always, and it's just nice to have a little piece of Mexico here with us in our little hometown," she said.

Mexican Consul Victor Hugo Lopez Ortega emphasized the community's spirit during the event. "Our community is strong, it's united. We are kind people. We love to have parties. We love to share happy times," Lopez Ortega said.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A global gathering place

While Mexican jerseys dominated the crowd, fans of other nations also joined the festivities. One supporter dressed in blue was spotted cheering for South Africa.

"I just want to say good luck. I know they're going to make us proud," the South Africa fan said.

Seattle Center officials plan to highlight this type of global camaraderie throughout the tournament. The venue is scheduled to show 16 matches as part of its ongoing celebration.

"Three years of planning, it all comes down to this: finally welcoming the World Cup to our city," said Randy Engstrom, Seattle Center acting director.

More matches and entertainment scheduled

In addition to live sports viewings, the 39-day event features musical performances, art installations, and various food options.

The soccer action continues Thursday night at the Armory. Czechia is scheduled to take on Korea at 7 p.m.

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