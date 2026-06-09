Report: Billionaire sports owner shows interest in Seattle Seahawks sale

The Brief Billionaire sports owner Todd Boehly is reportedly exploring a bid to buy the Seattle Seahawks, according to Semafor. Boehly joins a growing list of wealthy investors rumored to be interested in purchasing the franchise from Paul Allen's estate. No formal bid has been announced, but the Seahawks could sell for an estimated $7 billion to $9 billion in the coming weeks.



As the Seattle Seahawks continue its search for new ownership, another billionaire may be showing potential interest.

According to a report from Liz Hoffman for Semafor, American businessman Todd Boehly is considering a bid for the Seattle Seahawks. Boehly owns the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Dodgers, LA Sparks and the Chelsea Football Club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Todd Boehly co-owner of Chelsea FC during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

The report claims Boehly approached business partners and investors about teaming up on a bid for the Seahawks, including Mark Walter, owner of the PWHL and CEO of Guggenheim Partners.

While owning multiple sports franchises, Boehly is also the CEO of Eldridge Industries, which has investments in 100 media and entertainment businesses. He graduated from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his net worth currently valued at $9.3 billion.

Dig deeper:

Boehly joins other billionaires in rumors surrounding interest in the Seahawks purchase. According to a May report from Sportico, Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck, investors of the Boston Celtics, were "preparing a bid" for the Seahawks. San Francisco 49ers investor Vinod Khosla also emerged as a potential buyer.

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What's next:

The future Seahawks sale could net anywhere between $7–9 billion, with formal bids expected in the coming weeks. New ownership would be taking over for the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which will dedicate the majority of the sale to philanthropy.

By the numbers:

Allen previously bought the Seahawks back in 1997 for $194 million. Now, coming off a Super Bowl win, the NFL team could be worth nearly 25 times the original sale.

Semafor stated a spokesman for Boehly and a representative for Mark Walter both declined to comment.

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