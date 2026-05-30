Seattle Seahawks executive Nolan Teasley leaving to become Vikings general manager

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The Brief Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings to become their new general manager, a source informed of the decision confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle. Teasley, 42, has spent 13 seasons working various roles for the Seahawks in their front office, with the last three years as assistant general manager. A native of Ellensburg, Teasley graduated from Central Washington University in 2007, where he played as a running back on the football team.



Seattle Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings to become their new general manager.

A source informed with knowledge of the decision confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Saturday that Teasley had reached a deal with the Vikings. The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Teasley, 42, has spent 13 seasons working various roles for the Seahawks in their front office, with the last three years as assistant general manager. A native of Ellensburg, Teasley graduated from Central Washington University in 2007, where he played as a running back on the football team.

Teasley joined the Seahawks as a scouting intern in 2013, and he quickly began to climb the ranks within the organization. He became a pro personnel scout for three years, assistant director of pro personnel for one year, and then the head director of pro personnel for five seasons before becoming assistant general manager to John Schneider in 2023.

Teasley had a second interview with the Vikings this week as they narrowed their list of candidates for the job.

The Seahawks should receive two third-round compensatory picks over the next two seasons as part of Minnesota hiring Teasley through the NFL's diversity and inclusion program.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL Network and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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