Seattle Seahawks acquire receiver Irvin Charles from Jets for conditional draft pick

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The Brief The Seahawks acquired wide receiver and special teams standout Irvin Charles from the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2028. Charles, 29, has appeared in 25 career games with the Jets after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has 14 career special teams tackles along with a blocked punt. Charles tore an ACL late in the 2024 season and missed all of last season for the Jets.



The Seattle Seahawks acquired wide receiver and special teams standout Irvin Charles from the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2028.

The deal is pending a physical.

Charles, 29, has appeared in 25 career games with the Jets after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Charles has been sparingly used on offense during his two healthy seasons in New York, seeing only 43 snaps in 2023, and just 10 in 2024. He has two career targets and no catches. Charles has made his mark on special teams, recording 14 special teams tackles along with a blocked punt.

Charles tore an ACL late in the 2024 season and missed all of last season for the Jets.

While the conditions on the draft pick weren't provided, they likely require Charles to make the team and/or appear in a certain number of games for the Jets to get the selection.

Undrafted free agent wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph was waived to clear a roster spot.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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