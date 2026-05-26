Seahawks Notebook: Tory Horton making progress from shin injury

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The Brief The Seahawks received positive news about the progress of wide receiver Tory Horton as he recovers from a shin injury that ended his rookie season. "Tory has made a lot of great strides," Macdonald said. "Seems like we got some feedback that can really accelerate his recovery, which is great. He deserves some good news. He's been working really, really hard." The team is trying to finalize plans to have a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans ahead of their preseason game in August.



The Seattle Seahawks have received positive news about the progress of wide receiver Tory Horton as he recovers from a shin injury that ended his rookie season.

Head coach Mike Macdonald spoke with reporters after the team's offseason voluntary workouts on Tuesday and said that Horton has a chance to return to action before the end of the spring.

"Tory has made a lot of great strides," Macdonald said. "Seems like we got some feedback that can really accelerate his recovery, which is great. He deserves some good news. He's been working really, really hard."

Horton played in just eight games for the Seahawks last season before the injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Horton played a career-high 37 snaps in a 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders that saw Horton record career-highs in catches (four), yards (48) and touchdowns (2). With Cooper Kupp out due to an injury, Horton's playing time increased as he appeared poised to grab a bigger role in Seattle's offense for the rest of the season.

Instead, the shin injury he sustained kept him from playing at all. It wasn't even clear Horton had an injury until the team returned to practice.

The Seahawks said they didn't expect the issue to be a long-term concern for Horton, but their unwillingness to provide more detail about the exact nature of the injury made expectations difficult to assess.

"It's one of those things, it's like, you don't have a timetable until you do," Macdonald said. "That just shows you've got to just keep grinding away at it. Some good news back on Tory's front, which is really exciting."

General manager John Schneider confirmed this offseason that they didn't know the extent of Horton's injury when they made the trade to acquire wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline. It ended up being a bit of serendipity for Seattle as Shaheed managed to fill Horton's role the rest of the year.

Now Seattle should have both as they head into next year after re-signing Shaheed this offseason.

Seahawks working to finalize joint practice plans with Titans.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team is hoping to finalize plans for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans ahead of their preseason game on August 23.

"The only one we could possibly do is with Tennessee," Macdonald said. "… So we'll see. I wouldn't say it's a done deal yet, but just trying to finalize some details, but we're hopeful that will work out."

The team has had joint practices in each of Macdonald's two years as head coach. Seattle had two practices in Nashville with the Titans in 2024, and had a lone practice with the Green Bay Packers last summer.

While the team is looking at partnering with the Titans again, they are run by a different coaching staff than they were two years ago. Macdonald had existing relationships with head coach Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who were let go last season.

The Seahawks have used the joint practices as the key tune-up of the preseason for the team's stars, usually keeping the preseason games to rookies and players fighting for roster spots. It allows a more controlled and scripted environment than the games provide.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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