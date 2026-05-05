Seattle Seahawks set to sign pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

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The Brief The Seahawks are expected to sign former Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Monday. Fowler's signing helps Seattle replace the loss of Boye Mafe, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason in free agency. Fowler has appeared in 159 career games with 58 starts, with 58.5 career sacks.



The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Monday.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

An agreement with Fowler only felt like a matter of time since he made a visit to Seattle last month. The Seahawks needed a replacement for Boye Mafe, who left the team to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency in March. Fowler has played for Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde in both Dallas and Atlanta, and alongside fellow edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence with the Cowboys.

With the Seahawks not selecting a single edge rusher during the NFL Draft to fill their need that way, the thought of Fowler signing with Seattle became even more obvious. Additionally, with the draft now complete, free agent signings no longer count against the league's compensatory draft pick formula, which is expected to give the Seahawks four additional selections next year.

Fowler, 31, has played 10 seasons in the NFL after 11 years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders. Fowler has appeared in 159 career games with 58 starts, with 58.5 career sacks.

Fowler hasn't missed a game in four years and made 11 starts last year in Dallas.

Fowler will presumably team up with Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall to handle Seattle's edge rushing needs on a rotational basis. Additionally, second-year players Connor O'Toole and Jared Ivey could factor in more this season as well.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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