Seattle Seahawks introduce first-round pick Jadarian Price ahead of rookie mini-camp

article

The Brief Seahawks running back Jadarian Price arrived at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center for the first time on Thursday as the team prepares for rookie mini-camp this weekend. With Ken Walker III now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the season due to a torn ACL in the playoffs, Price has a chance to jump straight into a starting role for the defending Super Bowl champions. "I'm just blessed to be here in Seattle and part of a winning program, winning culture," Price said.



New Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price arrived at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center for the first time on Thursday as the team prepares for rookie mini-camp this weekend.

Price was the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, the final selection of the first-round, and joins the Seahawks with a big opportunity on the table ahead of him.

"This is such a great time of year with new faces, draft picks, rookie camp this week, just a lot of excitement with the new team and this is just really what kicks it all off," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

With Ken Walker III now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the season due to a torn ACL in the playoffs, Price has a chance to jump straight into a starting role for the defending Super Bowl champions. It's something he didn't even have at Notre Dame as he backed up No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love.

"I'm just blessed to be here in Seattle and part of a winning program, winning culture," Price said. "Just coming into a locker room and being able to compete. Coming from a culture like Notre Dame and you being taught so many things, and the habits I created are going to translate to this NFL level, so that will help. But, you know, I'm just blessed to be in this position that I am."

With Charbonnet out for an uncertain amount of time, Price will join Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Velus Jones Jr. and Jacadria Wright as options in Seattle's backfield through the offseason. Charbonnet could likely start the year of the physically unable to perform list, which would require him to miss at least the first four games of the season.

"We're excited about it," general manager John Schneider said of the collection. "It's a cool group to work with. Thomas is excited to be working with these guys, and we're glad that Thomas is with us as well."

Price said that Cooper Kupp was among the players with Seattle that he's heard from already in the week since he was drafted by the Seahawks.

"To reach out to me with open arms, like, if you got any questions, things like that ... I really appreciate that. And that just goes to show I'm coming into a winning culture," Price said.

The Seahawks will be on the practice field over the next two days with close to 70 players in total participating. However, that number includes only rookies and players who have not yet accrued a season of NFL service time. For instance, quarterback Jalen Milroe is unable to participate despite being active for just three games last season.

Draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, dozens of tryout players, and a handful of qualifying veteran players will be able to practice the next two days.

Price will be on the field in a No. 8 jersey for Seattle, which is a departure from the No. 24 he wore at Notre Dame. With No. 24 now being worn by safety Rodney Thomas II, Price chose to grab a single-digit number instead.

"It was multiple factors, Price said of his choice. "One of the numbers available, but also I wanted a little change. A new chapter in my life. Haven't done single digits since i was in little league, so a new change. I thought it would be nice."

New Roster Numbers

The Seahawks announced the numbers assigned for their rookie class on Thursday.

Additonally, Tyrone Broden is also moving from No. 85 to No. 31 as he's making a position change from wide receiver to cornerback.

Draft Picks:

RB Jadarian Price – No. 8

S Bud Clark – No. 9

CB Julian Neal – No. 1

G Beau Stephens – No. 60

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. – No. 84

CB Andre Fuller – No. 35

NT Deven Eastern – No. 97

CB Michael Dansby – No. 37

Undrafted Free Agents:

TE Lance Mason – No. 42

LB Devean Deal – No. 53

LB Marvin Jones Jr. – No. 59

WR Levi Wentz – No. 83

WR Michael Briscoe – No. 85

NT Uso Seumalo – No. 92

LB Aidan Hubbard – No. 93

Seahawks sign five of eight draft picks.

Ahead of the start of rookie mini-camp on Friday, the Seahawks announced they have signed five members of their eight-man draft class.

Third-round cornerback Julian Neal, fifth-round guard Beau Stephens, and a trio of seventh-round selections – cornerbacks Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby, and nose tackle Deven Eastern – all signed their four-year rookie deals.

First-round pick Jadarian Price, second-round safety Bud Clark, and sixth-round wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. remain as the three outstanding draft picks yet to sign.

All draftees sign four-year contracts, but first-round picks come with a fifth-year option available.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seahawks double picks in NFL Draft, add 8 players

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, GM John Schneider discuss 2026 NFL draft class

Iowa guard Beau Stephens leads Seattle Seahawks selections on day three of NFL Draft

Seahawks make big defensive pickups on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks add Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal in third round

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .