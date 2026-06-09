Seattle weather: Showers taper on Wednesday

The Brief An active convergence zone will bring heavy rain, isolated weak storms, and gusty winds near 40 mph to the North Sound and Snohomish County into the evening, followed by overnight lows around 50 degrees. Weather conditions will turn drier on Wednesday afternoon as the upper-level disturbance passes, kicking off a warming trend that will continue through the week and into the weekend. The region is facing record heat by early next week, with Monday's forecast high of 91 degrees poised to break a record that has stood for more than 60 years.



While scattered showers remain around much of western Washington, the convergence zone will continue to be active around the North Sound, especially around Snohomish County. Heavy rain at times will be possible along with isolated weak storms at times. The wind will be gusty into the evening with winds nearing 40 mph.

The convergence zone remains active in the north sound into the early morning Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be near normal with many waking up to near 50 degrees.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday to start off in the upper 40s to near 50. Expand

Sunshine and warmth return to Seattle

Once this upper level disturbance passes by Wednesday afternoon, our focus turns to the record heat on the way beginning this weekend. Monday's forecast high of 91 would break a more than 60-year-old record.

Hottest temperatures so far this year are expected this weekend and early next week.

Drier days settle in beginning Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend will continue throughout the week, into the weekend and beyond.

Showers ending by Wednesday afternoon as temps heat up into the weekend.

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