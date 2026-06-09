Seattle weather: Scattered showers, cooler, breezy and chance of storms Tuesday

The Brief Heavy rain, gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across Western Washington through Tuesday. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone could bring heavier rain and lightning to parts of Snohomish County, while some areas may see wind gusts up to 50 mph. Showers taper off Wednesday as warmer, sunnier weather returns, with temperatures potentially reaching the 90s by early next week.



Heavy showers will move through early Tuesday morning before turning more scattered into the afternoon. The low pressure system that has been bringing us this rain and cool temperatures has moved on shore and will bring more instability by this afternoon. There will also likely be a Puget Sound Convergence Zone that sets up around Snohomish County, bringing the chance of heavy rain and lightning.

Heavy showers will move through early Tuesday morning before turning more scattered into the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds have picked up overnight into Tuesday morning and will be gusty through the evening. Gusts around 20–35 mph for the Puget Sound, but stronger winds are expected around Whidbey Island, Snoqualmie Pass and for the south sound. Ellensburg is also under a Wind Advisory through 11 p.m. for gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds will also pick up Tuesday with gusts around 20-35 mph.

What's next:

There is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, especially for areas that will see the Puget Sound Convergence Zone Tuesday afternoon.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, especially for areas that will see the Puget Sound Convergence Zone Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be another cooler day Tuesday, with highs around 10 degrees below seasonal average. Highs along the coast will struggle to get out of the 50s. There will be a few breaks in the showers for sunbreaks throughout the day.

It will be another cooler day Tuesday, with highs around 10 degrees below seasonal average.

Looking Ahead:

Showers will linger early Wednesday, but skies will clear and dry out by the later part of the day. As high pressure builds midweek, we will see more sunshine and slowly warming temperatures into the weekend. We could are forecasting a round of warmer weather by the end of the weekend into early next week, bringing highs into the 90s.

Showers will linger early Wednesday, but skies will clear and dry out by the later part of the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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