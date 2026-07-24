SEA Airport ground stop, delays due to fog and low visibility

The Brief Heavy fog and mist prompted a temporary ground stop for departing flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning. The low visibility caused initial departure delays ranging between 16 and 30 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Air traffic alerts indicated the ground stop was scheduled until 9:30 a.m., with passengers advised to check directly with airlines for updates.



Heavy fog and low visibility prompted aviation officials to issue a ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning, temporarily halting departing flights.

(FAA)

Sea-Tac Airport ground stop, delays

The Federal Aviation Administration placed the restriction on departures as low visibility conditions enveloped the airfield. Fog and mist reduced visibility across the area, leading to initial departure delays ranging between 16 and 30 minutes.

According to air traffic alerts, the ground stop is scheduled to remain in effect until 9:30 a.m. local time.

Travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are advised to check directly with their airlines for updated flight status and potential cascading delays.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Federal Aviation Administration and the FOX 13 Weather Team.

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