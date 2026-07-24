Tacoma, WA police launch homicide investigation after man hit by car dies

The Brief Tacoma police have launched a homicide investigation after a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Monday died from his injuries on Thursday. The suspect stayed at the scene and was initially booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault. Detectives are coordinating with the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office to update the charges, and the investigation remains active.



A homicide investigation was launched after a man struck and killed another man with his car in Tacoma's Eastside neighborhood on Monday.

Tacoma vehicle assault upgraded to homicide case

The backstory:

On July 20, officers with the Tacoma Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian near the intersection of East D Street and East 75th Street – just east of Charlotte's Blueberry Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries and immediately began lifesaving measures. Tacoma Fire personnel took the victim to the hospital in critical condition while detectives and crime scene technicians investigated the scene.

The suspect, an adult male, stayed at the scene after the incident and was taken into custody and booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault.

What we know:

On Thursday, the victim died from his injuries, prompting authorities to reclassify the incident as a homicide investigation. Detectives will now work with the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office to update the appropriate charges for the suspect.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

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