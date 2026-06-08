Seattle weather: Increasing showers early this week

The Brief Rain returned on Monday and will spread north across the region, with some areas seeing heavier downpours by late evening. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible over the next couple of days, along with isolated thunderstorms, small hail and gusty winds. The cool, wet pattern won't last long, with a major warm-up expected by the weekend and into next week.



The dry skies on Sunday held over into Monday morning, giving many of us a chance to head outdoors and get a quick walk in our tackle some yard work before showers moved in.

A dry morning will give way to afternoon showers.

What's next:

A disturbance off the coast will move in from the south, increasing rain moving northward throughout the day. Some may see heavier downpours by late Monday night. Rainfall amounts the next couple of days will be closing in on .5" to 1".

Increasing showers throughout the day Monday with pockets of heavy rain possible.

Like this past Saturday, there is a chance for some isolated thunder possible with pockets of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Instability as the disturbance moves onshore will lead to a chance of some isolated thunder.

Looking Ahead:

A cool and damp start to the week, but we are tracking a BIG warm-up by the weekend and into early next week with near record highs!

Drying out and warm up by the end of the week and next weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

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