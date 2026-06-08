Seattle Weather: Cool and wet start to the work week

After a brief break in the rain on Sunday, another incoming disturbance will bring a return to showers both Monday and Tuesday before slowly tapering on Wednesday. Isolated storms will again be possible with some seeing heavier downpours, along with small hail and gusty winds.

Incoming disturbance will bring another round of rain and isolated storms.

Our afternoon highs will remain cooler than normal through the middle of the week. Many spots may struggle to make it out of the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will remain below normal on Monday.

Many forecast models are showing a consistent trend leading to a big warm-up by next weekend and into early next week. Several spots could see record heat with highs into the 90s.

Seattle weather could turn significantly warmer than average with heat building inland into the following week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After the cool and damp start to the week, summer-like heat will ramp up by the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances will also taper off after Wednesday afternoon.