WA deputy arrested: Kittitas County sheriff announces felony charges

A Kittitas County deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement for felony gun charges following an early morning incident at a local tavern.

Sheriff Clay Myers announced on Sunday that one of the county's deputies was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail earlier that day.

The backstory:

The deputy was involved in what started as a verbal dispute at Brick Tavern in Roslyn with both staff and other patrons, according to the KCSO statement.

Sheriff Myers did not offer details to the public about what lead to the arrest, aside from saying the incident "escalated to criminal conduct."

What they're saying:

"In the interest of transparency and fairness. The Washington State Patrol was asked to conduct the investigation. After speaking with his supervisor this morning, Deputy Burson voluntarily turned himself in to WSP," read a statement, in part, on June 7.

"Public Safety is and always will be the Sheriff's Office's priority. These are serious allegations and this office will respond in a manner that protects public trust, respects and supports the criminal justice process, and upholds the standards of the Office of Sheriff," Myers continued.

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