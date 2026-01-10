2 men killed, 2 rescued from avalanche in Kittitas County, WA

Two people are dead, and another two were rescued, after an avalanche hit in an area near Longs Pass in northern Kittitas County. The area is near The Enchantments outside of Leavenworth.

At about 4 p.m. on Jan. 9, four people were recreating in the backcountry snow in the mountains when an avalanche claimed half of the party's lives, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff.

38-year-old Paul Markoff of North Bend, and Erik Henne, 43, of Snoqualmie Pass were killed. The two men were with two other people. The survivng members of the party were able to send out a distress call to local authorities using satellite.

What they're saying:

"The Sheriff’s Office and KCSR extend condolences to the families and friends of those lost," read a post by KCSO, in part, on Jan. 10.

A rescue helicopter flies over a snowy mountain area in Kittitas County, Washington after a deadly avalanche on Jan. 9, 2026.

While first responders were able to reach the two survivors Friday evening using snow mobiles, the conditions were not suitable to recover the two men who died.

By Saturday morning, KCSO reports air support was able to respond to the area and conduct the recovery operation of the men's bodies. They have now been transferred to the Kittitas County Coroner's Office.

The group was reportedly using snow mobiles around the time of the avalanche.

