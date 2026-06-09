Seattle City Council considers plan to revitalize aging Seattle Center campus

The Brief The Seattle City Council is considering a resolution Tuesday to launch a multi-department capital planning effort to assess and overhaul the aging 74-acre Seattle Center campus. To fund the sweeping modernization of the site's 50-year-old infrastructure, city officials intend to pursue a voter-approved bond measure for the late 2027 ballot. Priority projects under the plan include transitioning the historic civic asset to carbon-neutral energy operations and completing a major renovation of the Seattle Center Armory.



The Seattle City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution Tuesday to address aging infrastructure and launch a major revitalization effort at the Seattle Center campus.

What we know:

The legislation requests that the Mayor direct a coordinated capital planning effort across multiple city departments to assess the 74-acre property's long-term needs. Council members intend to pursue a voter-approved bond measure to fund these capital investments, aiming to place it on the ballot by the end of 2027.

According to the resolution, major campus-wide public investment has not occurred at the historic civic asset since 1991, when voters approved a $25.8 million levy for the Seattle Center 2000 Master Plan.

Addressing Decades of Infrastructure Decline

A significant portion of Seattle Center's facilities and underlying infrastructure are more than 50 years old, dating back to the site's origin as the 1962 World's Fair. Preliminary assessments indicate that capital backlog needs are substantial and growing.

Many critical systems—including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems—are nearing or have exceeded their useful life. Without a long-term investment strategy, officials warn the city faces rising costs from emergency repairs, service disruptions, and facility degradation.

The resolution tasks Seattle Center, the City Budget Office, the Department of Transportation, Seattle City Light, and Seattle Public Utilities with identifying priority projects. Additionally, utilities will collaborate to advance projects that decarbonize campus operations, targeting competitive grants and state Climate Commitment Act funding.

Funding Modernization and Future Projects

While a bond measure is anticipated for 2027, the final bond amount could depend on funding from private and non-city sources. The city will also explore other funding options, including federal grants, public-private partnerships, and a partnership with Seattle Public Schools for an Armory renovation related to the Center School.

To move the modernization forward, the council requests that the Mayor's proposed 2027–2028 budget include sufficient appropriations to push key projects toward the construction phase. This includes achieving a 30% design milestone for the Seattle Center Armory modernization and launching public engagement for an expanded Veterans Memorial to honor all fallen and missing-in-action Seattle service members.

Future capital projects are also expected to advance labor equity goals by utilizing Community Workforce Agreements, apprenticeship programs, and priority hire provisions with union-compliant contractors.

A Critical Regional Economic Asset

Council members are emphasizing the urgency of the resolution due to Seattle Center's prominent role as an economic and cultural driver. An economic impact analysis shows the campus generated nearly $3.3 billion in total economic output in 2024, supporting 19,400 jobs and generating more than $37 million annually in local tax revenue.

The campus welcomed 11.3 million visitors in 2025, making it the most visited arts and cultural destination in the Pacific Northwest. It supports over 30 partner organizations and hosts major events, including an upcoming 39-day 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration.

While recent years have brought significant private investments to the campus—including Climate Pledge Arena, McCaw Hall, Fisher Pavilion, and the upcoming Memorial Stadium replacement project—the council notes that public spaces require renewed backing to ensure the campus remains viable for the next 60-plus years.

The full city council will consider the resolution during its regular meeting today at 2 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

21-year-old charged with human trafficking at Bellevue, WA 'OnlyFans house'

Troopers arrest teens for climbing Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Seattle nurse, US park ranger dies on duty climbing Mount Mckinley in Alaska

2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oak Harbor

Kittitas deputy arrested: Sheriff announces felony charges

No phones allowed for Phoebe Bridgers concert in Seattle this fall

22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County deputy's patrol car

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.