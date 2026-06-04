FOX 13 named official broadcast partner for Seattle Center’s 39-day World Cup Fan Celebration

The Brief FOX 13 Seattle and Seattle Center have partnered to present "Let's Play SEA '26," a free 39-day public World Cup fan celebration running from June 11 through July 19. The campus-wide event features live daily viewings of more than 60 tournament matches inside the Armory Food & Event Hall and the KEXP Gathering Space. Outdoor watch parties at the Mural Amphitheatre will highlight all six matches hosted locally in Seattle, alongside community festivals, live music, and local DJs.



FOX 13 Seattle and Seattle Center announced a joint public viewing partnership Thursday for "Let’s Play SEA ‘26 — World Soccer Fan Celebration," transforming the 74-acre civic campus into the city’s largest free, ongoing public gathering place for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Running daily from June 11 through July 19 beneath the Space Needle, the 39-day event will feature over 60 live match viewings, cultural festivals, live music and community programming.

As the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ broadcast partner in the Seattle market, FOX 13 is a primary sponsor of the fan celebration. The station will present daily, authorized public viewing experiences across the campus, connecting Pacific Northwest viewers directly to the world's largest sporting event.

"Seattle Center has long served as the place where our city comes together," said Randy Engstrom, acting director of Seattle Center. "This summer presents a unique opportunity to welcome the world. Let’s Play SEA ‘26 embodies the qualities which define Seattle—our diversity, creativity, civic spirit, cultural richness, and capacity to unite people through shared experiences."

Seattle Center match viewing locations

The partnership will deliver continuous match coverage across multiple venues on the Seattle Center campus:

The Armory Food & Event Hall

Serving as the primary indoor headquarters, the Armory will host daily match viewings alongside Global Marketplace vendors, sponsor activations, workshops, and daily musical performances.

The KEXP Gathering Space

Operating as a secondary community viewing venue, the space will provide alternative viewing options during Armory programming transitions.

Mural Amphitheatre

Reserved for outdoor, large-format festival viewings on featured match days, featuring expansive lawn seating, live DJs, and beer gardens operated by Tom's Watch Bar.

Featured World Soccer watch parties

The outdoor Mural Amphitheatre viewing schedule highlights all six matches hosted locally in Seattle, alongside select major international broadcasts:

June 15: Belgium vs. Egypt (Seattle Match) — Kickoff at noon.

June 19: United States vs. Australia (Seattle Match) — Kickoff at noon.

June 24: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Seattle Match) — Kickoff at noon.

June 25: United States vs. Turkey (Los Angeles Match) — Kickoff at 7 p.m.

June 26: Egypt vs. Iran (Seattle Match) — Kickoff at 8 p.m.

July 1: Round of 32 Match (Seattle Match) — Kickoff at 1 p.m.

July 4: Round of 16 Matches — Kickoffs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

July 6: Round of 16 Match (Seattle Match) — Kickoff at 5 p.m.

Community Festivals and Arts

Beyond soccer broadcasts, the campus-wide celebration incorporates dozens of free public events. Major scheduled festivals include the Indigenous People Festival and the Washington Brewers Festival on June 13, KPOP Fest on June 18, PrideFest Seattle Center on June 28, and a fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony at the Fisher Pavilion.

A daily campus-wide soundtrack will be provided via a Global DJ Program in partnership with KEXP and DJ BLAST, the official DJ of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Storm. Featured sets will include local performances from DJ Supreme LaRock, DJ Famous of the Seattle Mariners, and DJ Swervewon of the Seattle Kraken.

The fan celebration operates in partnership with the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee and supports Visit Seattle's broader regional campaign. Complete event schedules and transportation updates are hosted online at SeattleCenter.com/Soccer.