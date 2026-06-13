Driver crashes into 2 WSDOT vehicles in Kitsap County, WA, delaying traffic

Washington State Patrol reports that all WSDOT workers were safe on Saturday following a close call with a driver crashing into two of their work trucks on State Route 16 in Kitsap County.

Timeline:

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax initially reported the incident on social media around 7:30 a.m. on June 13. She reported a driver hit two attenuator trucks. These vehicles are large and long, usually featuring yellow and black stripes warning drivers to move over while road crews are at work on the ground.

Washington State Patrol releases photo from the scene of SR 16 EB crash on June 13, 2026

Authorities shut down EB 16 in Kitsap County as investigators worked to clear the scene of the crash site. Trooper Weatherwax reported the roadway was back open to traffic a little more than two hours later, close to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Following the crash, WSP representatives reminded drivers of the law pertaining to road crews in Washington. Drivers are legally required to move over a lane or slow down to 10 miles under the posted speed limit in the presence of such emergency response vehicles, tow trucks or other construction crews.

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