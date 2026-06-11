The Brief The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has completed autopsies on all 11 victims of the May 26 industrial accident at the Nippon Dynawave paper mill in Longview. According to a press release from officials, alkaline chemical burns were determined to be the cause of death for all 10 people involved, with two victims sustaining additional severe injuries. Local officials also confirmed that the autopsies were completed in early June and that all next-of-kin have been formally notified.



The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office announced it has completed autopsies on all 11 people who died in the Nippon Dynawave paper mill implosion in Longview last month.

In a press release, officials said that alkaline chemical burns were the cause of death of all 10 people involved in the May 26 industrial accident.

Local officials also confirmed that all next-of-kin have been formally notified.

What we know:



The coroner's office in Cowlitz County Coroner's Office completed autopsies on June 1 and June 2 for 10 individuals who died in the May 26 incident.

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Gilberto Gernal, 52; Tyler Covington, 29; Dale Miller, 54; Jared Ammons, 35; Bradley Covington, 27; Clinton Doran, 26; John Forsberg, 51; and Norman Barlow, 58, all died from alkaline chemical burns. Robert Wilson, 48, died from alkaline chemical burns and blunt force injuries. Braydon Finkas, 38, died from alkaline chemical burns and suffocation due to inhaling a foreign object. Dillon Miller also died of chemical burns per previous reports.

What's next:

While the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office has finished its work, investigations into the accident by other agencies remain ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release issued by the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office on June 11.

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