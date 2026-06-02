WA investigates deadly Nippon Dynawave plant tank implosion

The Brief Washington regulators launched a six-month investigation into the fatal chemical tank implosion at the Longview Nippon Dynawave mill. The mill shutdown sparked disputes after executives only guaranteed employee pay through June 7, though the union claims this is not a firm cutoff. Families and survivors are preserving communications as attorneys suggest prior safety issues may justify lawsuits alongside expedited state workers' comp.



State regulators have launched a formal investigation into a catastrophic chemical tank implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility that killed 11 people and left others seriously injured.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced that specialized teams are now able to safely inspect the collapsed tank following the completion of recovery efforts. The disaster occurred one week ago, triggering a massive emergency response at the Longview plant.

Investigators expect to spend the next six months dissecting the incident. Specialized teams are currently interviewing witnesses, reviewing facility records, and inspecting the site to determine exactly what caused the chemical tank to implode.

Worker pay dispute triggers confusion

The operational shutdown of the facility has sparked widespread confusion and concern regarding employee compensation.

On May 28, Brian Wood, Nippon Dynawave’s Director of Support Services, stated that the company had established mechanisms to support its displaced workforce.

"We've made arrangements to pay people who are not working today because of this incident and will continue to do so and make further decisions as we go forward," Wood said.

However, U.S. Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez sent a formal letter to company executives on Monday demanding clarification. The lawmaker stated that the company appeared to be walking back its original promise by only guaranteeing employee pay through June 7.

Union officials have moved to ease workers' fears, clarifying that the early June date is not a definitive cutoff.

"What's been sent out by the employer to all employees said that they would be paid at least through the 7th," said Josh Estes of the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Union.

Scene outside the Nippon Dynawave paper mill in Longview, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Legal options and state assistance

In light of the disaster, legal experts are advising injured victims and affected families to secure all text messages, letters, and digital communications related to the mill.

While the state's workers' compensation system covers immediate medical costs and lost wages on a "no-fault" basis, legal professionals note that the severity of this incident may justify further action.

"This one being such a catastrophic event, [and] now we're learning details in the months, the years prior, of things being reported, having a lawsuit against the employer might be an option," said Taylor Trusky, an attorney with Pond Lehocky.

Once the state concludes its investigation, Nippon Dynawave officials will have 15 working days to formally respond to any safety violations.

In the interim, the state is offering expedited help with workers' compensation claims, survivor pensions, and funeral cost reimbursements. Labor leaders continue to encourage community donations to support the impacted families.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast

Auburn man to be sentenced for hate crime attack on bus

Pacific, WA police bust illegal marijuana grow operation with bear traps set

Auburn Police fires officer arrested for immoral communication with minor

Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

2 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Parkland, WA

Here's what to know about Seafair's 4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

University of Washington honors slain student Juniper Blessing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.