Union leaders say Longview, WA implosion needs 'uncompromising' investigation

A spokesperson for the labor union representing victims of the Longview, Washington paper mill implosion has released a new statement following the final recoveries of those who died at the site.

With 11 people dead, the Nippon Dynawave facility incident is the "deadliest industrial tragedy in modern Washington state history," said Governor Bob Ferguson.

What they're saying:

In response to the deadly implosion, the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) says they are "fully committed to ensuring there is a complete, thorough, and uncompromising investigation into what caused this tragedy."

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Scene outside the Nippon Dynawave paper mill in Longview, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the statement released on Saturday, following the news that the final two victims' bodies were recovered from the implosion site, the union leader thanked first responders for their "extraordinary professionalism, coordination, care, and courage under extremely dangerous and complex conditions" before going into detail about fundraising for families and calling for answers into how this incident happened.

The identities of all 11 victims has been confirmed by the Cowlitz County coroner.

52-year-old, Gilbert Bernal of Kelso

29-year-old, Tyler Covington, of Castle Rock

27-year-old, Brad Covington, Castle Rock

48-year-old, Robert Wilson of Clatskanie OR

54-year-old, Dale Miller of Portland

35-year-old, Jared Ammons of Longview

38-year-old, Braydon Finkas of Cathlamet

26-year-old, Clinton Doran of Kelso

51-year-old, John Forsberg - Longview

58-year-old, Norman Barlow of Vancouver

Dillon Miller (Portland Hospital – additional information not provided by state authorities due to jurisdiction constraints)

Beginning Sunday, Gov. Ferguson ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff in memory of those victims in Longview for a full week. The governor issued a full statement on the state mourning the paper mill workers and the details of the order.

Governor Bob Ferguson speaks at a press conference regarding the Longview chemical implosion on May 26, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Full statement from the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers

"The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers continues to extend its deepest condolences and unwavering support to the families, coworkers, friends, and entire communities impacted by the tragic incident at the Nippon Dynawave facility in Longview.

With recovery efforts now completed at the site, our union’s focus remains on supporting the families affected by this tragedy, assisting our members and coworkers, and ensuring the community continues to have access to resources, support, and accurate information during an incredibly difficult period of grief and uncertainty.

We also want to recognize and thank the recovery personnel, emergency responders, contractors, facility personnel, and everyone involved in the response and recovery operation. The effort to safely recover those lost required extraordinary professionalism, coordination, care, and courage under extremely dangerous and complex conditions. The compassion and respect shown throughout this process has meant more than words can express to the families impacted and to our union.

There are no words that can adequately describe the level of compassion, solidarity, and support shown by this community and by people across the region and country over the past several days. From first responders and healthcare workers to labor organizations, elected officials, businesses, faith organizations, neighbors, and complete strangers, the outpouring of support has been extraordinary and deeply appreciated by the families and everyone affected.

As recovery operations transition into the investigative and cleanup phases, the AWPPW remains fully committed to ensuring there is a complete, thorough, and uncompromising investigation into what caused this tragedy. The families, workers, and community deserve answers. Our union continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies to help ensure investigative efforts are conducted in a manner that preserves the integrity of the site and supports a full understanding of the factors that contributed to this incident.

We especially want to recognize the efforts of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council and countless volunteers who quickly mobilized to establish family support and fundraising efforts for impacted workers and families. The broader community has stepped forward in an incredible way during one of the most difficult moments many families will ever face.

Community members wishing to support affected families may contribute to the Family Fund established by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council. Donation information is available through the QR code below or through the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council website at www.cwclc.org…Our union remains committed to standing with the families impacted, supporting our members and coworkers, honoring the lives of those lost, and standing beside this community through every step of the investigative and cleanup process ahead."

The victims of a chemical tank implosion in Longview, eight of which have been identified by family members.

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