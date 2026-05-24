Seattle weather: Warm & dry until Memorial Day

Marine clouds will start the day on Sunday and, much like Saturday, they will be slow to clear. By Sunday afternoon, skies will clear, and we'll enjoy more sunbreaks before chances of rain and breezy winds ramp up on Monday.

Sunday starts out with the marine layer then clearing by the afternoon.

With additional sunshine on Sunday, afternoon highs will be warmer with many spots in the 70s.

Mild afternoon on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

With a cool and rainy Memorial Day Monday expected, along with a chance of some isolated weak storms, folks out camping and hiking will need to be "weather aware." Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast and avoid hiking in canyons and camping near streams in case of heavy downpours. If you hear thunder, be sure to take shelter inside a sturdy building.

A chance of showers and a few weak storms are possible on Monday.

Lingering showers and a few weak storms are possible into Tuesday for drier skies and warmer temperatures return by midweek.