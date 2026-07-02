Seattle weather: Summer temperatures return for the holiday weekend

The Brief Western Washington is transitioning to a typical July pattern, with light evening showers giving way to morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s on Friday. The Fourth of July will feature morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and warmer highs in the mid-70s, providing mild temperatures and mainly clear skies for evening fireworks. A high-pressure ridge next week will bring dry weather and highs in the 70s and low 80s, which will gradually increase wildfire danger and fuel dryness in Central and Eastern Washington.



After several days of cooler and cloudier weather, Western Washington is finally turning the corner toward a more typical July pattern.

A weakening weather system is sliding across the region. It will continue producing mostly cloudy skies along with a few light showers this evening, especially north of Seattle and along the coast. Rain amounts will be light, and most neighborhoods won't see much more than a brief shower as conditions dry out overnight.

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It will be cool and cloudy Friday morning in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday still will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with a possible shower over the Cascades. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 60s to low 70s.

Fourth of July weather in Seattle

For the Fourth of July on Saturday, expect a similar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, but it will feel warmer, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s around Seattle. If you’re heading out to see fireworks, temperatures will be nice and mild with mainly clear skies around 10:00 PM.

A ridge of high pressure will push over the Pacific Northwest next week. While temperatures won't be excessively hot thanks to continued westerly flow, they'll warm into the 70s for most inland locations. The warmest days currently look to be Monday and Tuesday, when a few inland communities could briefly touch the lower 80s.

Temperatures will warm in Seattle for the Fourth of July weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire danger rising east of the Cascades

The upcoming stretch of dry weather will begin increasing wildfire concerns across Central and Eastern Washington.

While no widespread wind events or significant heat waves are expected over the next week, several consecutive dry days combined with warming temperatures will continue to dry grasses and other fuels. Afternoon humidity levels will also trend lower as the ridge strengthens.

The biggest concern will remain in the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, and portions of Central Washington, where grasses can ignite easily.

Fortunately, the forecast does not currently include widespread lightning or prolonged periods of strong winds. If you are planning to celebrate the holiday weekend outdoors, use extra caution with campfires, trailers, fireworks where permitted, and anything capable of producing sparks.

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