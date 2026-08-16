Seattle police investigate shootout outside Pioneer Square bar

The Brief A fight that started at a Pioneer Square bar spilled into the street, escalated into a shootout. One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back and walked to Harborview Medical Center. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings and a handgun at the scene, but no suspects were currently in custody.



Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating a shootout in Pioneer Square that left one person injured and damaged nearby property.

Officers responded to the intersection of 1st Avenue and King Street following multiple 911 reports of gunfire.

A short time after the initial 911 calls, an adult victim walked into Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

Shootout investigation underway

What we don't know:

Security personnel in the area reported that a physical altercation inside a nearby bar spilled out onto the sidewalk, where several people pulled out firearms and fired at each other.

Police recovered shell casings from various calibers, indicating multiple shooters were involved. Bullet impacts damaged several parked vehicles and a business located on the northwest corner of the intersection.

No suspects have been arrested.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.



