Family files $30M tort claim over fatal Seattle police shooting

The Brief The family of Andrew Seay, a 36-year-old killed by Seattle police in March 2025 during a mental health crisis, has filed a $30 million tort claim against the city alleging officer negligence and failure to follow de-escalation protocols. Body camera footage shows officers fatally shot Seay seven seconds after ordering a less-lethal sponge gun, despite him holding only a pocketknife roughly 35 feet away and posing no immediate threat. No criminal charges were filed against the officers, and the city has 60 days to respond to the claim before the family can officially file a wrongful death lawsuit.



The family of a man killed by Seattle police in a precinct parking lot last year has filed a $30 million tort claim against the city, alleging officers acted negligently and violated crisis response protocols during a mental health emergency.

The claim stems from the March 2025 fatal shooting of 36-year-old Andrew Seay outside the Seattle Police Department's Southwest Precinct in West Seattle.

Fatal encounter in precinct parking lot

The backstory:

According to attorney Mark Lindquist, who represents the family, Seay's wife initially called 911 seeking help for her husband, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Body camera footage captured Seay in a fenced-off precinct parking lot, where he appeared confused and failed to follow officer commands. Investigators noted Seay was holding a pocketknife, but attorneys maintain he was roughly 35 feet away and posed no immediate threat to the officers present.

Andrew Seay as seen on Seattle Police bodycam video before he was fatally shot by officers. (Seattle Police Department)

Claim alleges negligence and escalation

What they're saying:

The claim asserts that officers recognized Seay was in crisis but failed to de-escalate the situation properly.

While a supervisor ordered the deployment of a less-lethal sponge gun, body camera footage shows an officer fired four live rounds seven seconds later, fatally wounding Seay.

"At first, they handled it appropriately. But somehow in the end, they screw it up by rushing to deadly force," Lindquist said, adding that officers had opportunities to use a Taser or other less-lethal methods instead of escalating to lethal force.

Legal next steps and city response

What's next:

No criminal charges were filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

The city has 60 days to respond to the tort claim before the family's legal team can officially file a wrongful death lawsuit in court.

When reached for comment, the Seattle Police Department referred inquiries to the City Attorney's Office, which subsequently referred requests to the City Finance Department. A response from the city remains pending.

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