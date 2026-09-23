Seattle Sounders earn first MLS win since May with 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

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The Brief Danny Musovski scored in the 48th minute, Albert Rusnák added a goal against his former team, and the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory since May 13. Seattle (8-9-8), which had played to a tie in its last five games, snapped a 13-game winless run. The Sounders moved into a tie with ninth-place Portland at 32 points for the final playoff spot. The Sounders lost eight straight matches before earning five consecutive draws during their winless stretch im MLS play. Seattle's only victory since May was a 3-0 result against Querétaro in Leagues Cup in August.



Danny Musovski scored in the 48th minute, Albert Rusnák added a goal against his former team, and the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory since May 13.

Seattle (8-9-8), which had played to a tie in its last five games, snapped a 13-game winless run. The Sounders moved into a tie with ninth-place Portland at 32 points for the final playoff spot.

Salt Lake (8-13-5) also has a 13-game winless stretch in MLS action dating to May 16 — as well as a 12-game road winless streak across all competitions since March 7.

Musovski slotted home a shot from outside the 18-yard box to open the scoring shortly after halftime.

Rusnák, who played for Salt Lake from 2017-21, dribbled in from near midfield to send a shot from the top of the box through a defender's legs and past a diving Rafael Cabral.

Andrew Thomas made two saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of the season.

The game was rescheduled from April 12 when Lumen Field concerns forced a pre-World Cup move.

Up next

Salt Lake: Returns home to play New England on Saturday.

Seattle: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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