Seattle Sounders earn first MLS win since May with 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake
SEATTLE - Danny Musovski scored in the 48th minute, Albert Rusnák added a goal against his former team, and the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory since May 13.
Seattle (8-9-8), which had played to a tie in its last five games, snapped a 13-game winless run. The Sounders moved into a tie with ninth-place Portland at 32 points for the final playoff spot.
Salt Lake (8-13-5) also has a 13-game winless stretch in MLS action dating to May 16 — as well as a 12-game road winless streak across all competitions since March 7.
Musovski slotted home a shot from outside the 18-yard box to open the scoring shortly after halftime.
Rusnák, who played for Salt Lake from 2017-21, dribbled in from near midfield to send a shot from the top of the box through a defender's legs and past a diving Rafael Cabral.
Andrew Thomas made two saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of the season.
The game was rescheduled from April 12 when Lumen Field concerns forced a pre-World Cup move.
Up next
Salt Lake: Returns home to play New England on Saturday.
Seattle: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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