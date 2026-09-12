Late Paul Arriola goal gives Seattle Sounders 1-1 draw with Galaxy

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The Brief Paul Arriola scored late in the second half to rally Seattle to a 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night, although the Sounders' saw a club-record winless streak reach 12. Andrew Thomas finished with four saves for Seattle (7-9-7) in a fourth straight draw following a club-record eight-match losing streak. The Sounders haven't won an MLS match since beating the visiting San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on May 13. Marco Reus scored on a penalty kick in the 44th minute and Los Angeles (7-10-9) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Reus' fifth goal this season matched his career high set last season and it came after Seattle midfielder Paul Rothrock fouled Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.



Paul Arriola scored late in the second half to rally Seattle to a 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night, although the Sounders' saw a club-record winless streak reach 12.

Andrew Thomas finished with four saves for Seattle (7-9-7) in a fourth straight draw following a club-record eight-match losing streak. The Sounders haven't won an MLS match since beating the visiting San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on May 13.

Marco Reus scored on a penalty kick in the 44th minute and Los Angeles (7-10-9) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Reus' fifth goal this season matched his career high set last season and it came after Seattle midfielder Paul Rothrock fouled Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

Arriola found the net two minutes after subbing in for newcomer Dejan Joveljić in the 79th minute. It was Arriola's first goal in 14 matches this season. Jordan Morris recorded his third assist of the campaign on the equalizer, and rookie Peter Kingston snagged his first one in his 19th career appearance.

JT Marcinkowski totaled seven saves for the Galaxy. Both keepers had three saves in the first half.

Los Angeles beat the Sounders 2-0 in Seattle to start the winless streak.

Up next

Seattle: At Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Los Angeles: At Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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