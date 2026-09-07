Single-engine plane crashes in Lake Stevens, WA, injures 1

The Brief A small-engine plane crashed in a yard in Lake Stevens on Sunday evening. Crews responded to a call reporting the crash in a yard adjacent to the Frontier Air Park community, where an individual was trapped in the aircraft, sustaining serious injuries. The individual was quickly transported to a nearby trauma center.



Crews responded to an aircraft crash Sunday evening, while firefighters responded to a nearby, unrelated medical call.

What we know:

Getchell firefighters were called to a yard adjacent to the Frontier Air Park community, where a single-engine aircraft crashed with a single occupant trapped inside. The individual had sustained serious injuries, but swift neighbors provided first air before crews arrived.

Snohomish County Fire District #22 said their quick actions aided in providing the best possible outcome for the individual. Additional crews transported the individual to a nearby trauma center.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into Sunday's crash, which involves investigating the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

NTSB said a preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident and will appear in the data section of the NTSB website, along with the NTSB Newsroom X page. The final report is expected in 12 to 24 months.

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