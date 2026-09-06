Rose Watkins ALS Tour brings VIP stadium experiences to ALS patients

The Brief The Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams brought its initiative to Seattle, offering local ALS patients behind-the-scenes VIP sports stadium experiences. Founded in memory of Rose Watkins—who lived with ALS for six years—the organization aims to bring joy to patients in communities across the U.S. After Seattle, the tour moves to Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo later this season.



The Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams brought its nationwide mission to Seattle, offering local amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients a VIP stadium experience.

Founded just over a year ago, the initiative was inspired by two Kansas City Chiefs superfans and created in memory of Rose Watkins. Watkins, a passionate Chiefs fan herself, lived with ALS for six years before her death in 2023.

Honoring a Legacy Through Stadium Tours

What they're saying:

Her son, Amecco Watkins, established the organization to host VIP stadium tours for ALS patients in communities across the United States.

The program aims to offer memorable experiences for individuals facing the neurodegenerative disease.

"To give each ALS patient, in each state, out of the house, and into a stadium, for a VIP tour, just to put a smile on their face," said Amecco Watkins, Founder and CEO of The Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams. "You know, they're not guaranteed tomorrow, or the year after that, so, that's my goal, just to create everlasting smiles for ALS patients."

Expansion to Sports Venues Nationwide

What's next:

Following its stop in Seattle, the tour will visit Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, before heading to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, later this season.

The initiative continues to travel to professional sports venues, connecting fans living with ALS to unique, behind-the-scenes stadium access.

More information can be found here.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, which included speaking with the individual who established the organization, Amecco Watkins.

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