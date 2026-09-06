Second deadly early morning shooting in Belltown leaves woman dead

The Brief A woman died after being shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car in Belltown early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred within two hours of another deadly shooting in Belltown. The shooter fled the scene and remains at large, with police still working to determine a motive.



The Seattle Police Department said a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Belltown Sunday morning following a shooting.

What we know:

Police said they learned of a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to her head and body.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said.

Police said that the woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired several shots into it. SPD said the suspect fled the scene shortly after firing the shots.

The shooting marked the second deadly shooting in the Belltown neighborhood on Sunday morning, with the first one occurring just hours earlier, around 12:45 a.m.

What we don't know:

The suspect is not in custody, and no additional information about a potential suspect has been released.

SPD said homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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