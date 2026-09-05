Seattle Seahawks ready to turn page on Super Bowl for 2026 season

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will play on Wednesday night. But even though the teams are the same, it won't be Super Bowl LX. Head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks have spent the offseason preaching their plan to "run it forward," after their Super Bowl triumph in Santa Clara in February. Once the championship banner drops at Lumen Field before kickoff on Wednesday night, the task begins anew. "The banner’s going to be special," tight end A.J. Barner said. (But) for me, I'm ready to turn the page. The Super Bowl was awesome, definitely a sick moment, but it's over with. It’s in the past. I still love it, but I’m good. Let's go play some new football."



The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will play on Wednesday night. But even though the teams are the same, it won't be Super Bowl LX.

Head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks have spent the offseason preaching their plan to "run it forward," after their Super Bowl triumph in Santa Clara in February. Once the championship banner drops at Lumen Field before kickoff on Wednesday night, the task begins anew.

"The banner’s going to be special," tight end A.J. Barner said. (But) for me, I'm ready to turn the page. The Super Bowl was awesome, definitely a sick moment, but it's over with. It’s in the past. I still love it, but I’m good. Let's go play some new football."

The backstory:

While much is the same, a lot has changed since February 8. Super Bowl MVP Ken Walker III is in Kansas City. Defensive contributors Boye Mafe (Cincinnati), Riq Woolen (Philadelphia) and Coby Bryant (Chicago) have moved on as well.

Heck, the Seahawks don't even have the same owners as they did seven months ago now that the sale of the team to the Vinod Khosla family is complete.

Everyone starts 0-0 and the climb begins again.

"We’ve lived it," Barner said. "That first hit, the Patriots don’t care about that banner going up. The rest of the 31 other teams, they don't care about that banner going up. So, it's time to go, time to turn the page and the banner will be cool, but it'll be there tomorrow and the day after that as well."

Meanwhile, the Patriots are different too. A.J. Brown brings a dynamic threat at receiver along with Romeo Doubs for the Patriots offense. Alijah Vera-Tucker steps in at guard to help boost an offensive line that was the Achilles' heel for New England in the Super Bowl, and Kevin Byard adds a veteran presence at safety.

"Each game presents its own challenges, and I'm sure they're going to have some tweaks to the game plan. So are we," safety Ty Okada said. "Really just looking forward to getting out there and playing our style of football. Ultimately, the X's and O's, they'll take care of themselves, but really just how we go out there and approach it, offensively, defensively, and special teams, just playing our brand of football.

‘They’re a great roster. They have a great team, and they'll rely on explosives and try to take those away. Very similar to last year."

Putting the Super Bowl in the past and focusing on the task ahead has been one of the major messages of the offseason from Macdonald to his team. On Saturday, Macdonald said he's been pleased at how the group has handled the task.

"They’ve done a great job," Macdonald said. "We’re beginning this journey. It’s Week 1, and it’s exciting and there’s context behind it and everything, but it’s also the first step in this journey as well. Whatever comes out of the game, we’re going to have to grow and evolve to become the team that we want to become by the end of the season.

"Better than I would’ve expected," defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "I don’t see a single person in the building patting themselves on the back for what we did last year. I think everybody in the building understands that we have to start from the bottom all over again. To get to the top of that mountain, we have to start at the bottom. Every single person has taken it day by day trying to increase and get better as a player. Everybody, regardless of what level you are in this league, has something to grow and get better at as player. I think the team has done a good job of handling that."

Related: Seattle Seahawks lose Jared Ivey to Falcons on waivers; set initial 17-man practice squad

Dig deeper:

The Seahawks don't have to release their first injury report of the season until Sunday, so Macdonald was not commenting on any outstanding injury situations.

Safety Nick Emmanwori was out with the team for the early period of warm-ups accessible to reporters. Emmanwori is still working to return from ankle surgery right before the start of training camp that became necessary for an injury sustained the week of the Super Bowl in February.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold isn't allowed to play or practice with the team as long as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List. However, he is in the building and in meetings with the team.

"He’s in the building and being part of our program and learning the heck out of our defense. Keep training and stay ready for when there’s an opportunity," Macdonald said.

Roster Moves

The Seahawks re-signed safety D'Anthony Bell to the practice squad and released linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. from the squad. Additionally, linebacker Power Echols was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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