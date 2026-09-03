Seattle Seahawks sale to Vinod Khosla family officially closes

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The Seattle Seahawks have new ownership for the first time since 1997.

The sale of the Seahawks to the family of Vinod Khosla for an NFL record $9.612 billion from the Paul G. Allen Trust officially closed on Thursday.

"We are honored and excited to begin this next chapter," the family said in a statement released by the team. "The Seahawks are known for their championship culture, winning football, and a deep connection to the 12s and the Pacific Northwest. We look forward to engaging with the Seattle community and building upon the legacy and traditions that make this franchise so special. We would like to extend our gratitude to the investors joining our ownership group and to everyone who has supported us throughout the sale process."

Dig deeper:

Neeru Khosla has been named the team's controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation. Vinod Khosla will serve as team chairman, and Neal Khosla will be vice-chairman.

The team will hold an introductory press conference with the Khsola family on Wednesday, September 9, ahead of the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks put out a video thanking the Allen family for their stewardship on Wednesday.

Who else is joining the ownership group?

In addition to the Khosla family taking controlling interest in the team on Thursday, the Seahawks announced the group of minority invertors that have joined the group to purchase the team.

Co-owners joining the Khosla family include:

Mark Stevens – billionaire venture capitalist and part-owner of the Golden State Warriors

Aramburuzabala Family – María Asunción Aramburuzabala is the billionaire chairperson of Tresalia Capital

Val Blavatnik – Special advisor to Access Technology Ventures and to the CEO at Warner Music Group

Sheryl Sokoloff

Gonzalo Hevia Baillères – Mexican businessman

Jesse van der Werf

Samir Kaul – Founding Partner and Managing Director at Khosla Ventures

Sunny Gupta – Co-founder of Thira, Investor and executive chairman of Smartsheet, and General Partner of Generative Capital

Nader Naini – Managing partner of Frazier Healthcare Partners

Penny Pritzker – Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama, sister of Illinois governor JB Pritzker

Carlyle and Dynasty Equity – Investment firm

Sixth Street – Investment firm

The Khoslas credited Andalusian Sports Advisors for serving as an advisor to the group during the sale process, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal counsel.

While Front Office Sports reported that Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck – the group that was reportedly runners-up for the sale of the team – had been in conversations to potentially join the group as minority partners, they do not appear as part of the Khosla ownership group.

NFL ownership rules require the majority owner to hold at least a 30% stake in the franchise and limits the total number of partners to 25. League rules also have a maximum of $1.2 billion in debt owners can take on to facilitate a purchase, meaning the Khoslas needed to have at least $1.68 billion in funds available to meet the minimum 30 percent ownership threshold – and it's possible the family acquired a larger stake than that as well.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the NFL, Seattle Seahawks, Front Office Sports and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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