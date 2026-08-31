Seattle Seahawks lose Jared Ivey to Falcons on waivers; set initial 17-man practice squad

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks lost linebacker Jared Ivey to the Atlanta Falcons on waivers, and named their initial 17-man practice squad for the 2026 regular season. Ivey was the only player involved in their waiver process for Seattle the day after rosters were trimmed to their 53-man limit for the start of the season. The Seahawks had no successful waiver claims from other teams, and Ivey was the only player they lost through the waiver process. All four draft picks Seattle released during roster cuts – sixth-round wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., and seventh-round nose tackle Deven Eastern and cornerbacks Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller re-signed to the practice squad. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, running back Velus Jones Jr. and safety Rodney Thomas II also re-signed to the squad.



The Seattle Seahawks lost linebacker Jared Ivey to the Atlanta Falcons on waivers, and named their initial 17-man practice squad for the 2026 regular season.

Ivey was the only player involved in their waiver process for Seattle the day after rosters were trimmed to their 53-man limit for the start of the season. The Seahawks had no successful waiver claims from other teams, and Ivey was the only player they lost through the waiver process.

The backstory:

Ivey, 24, is in his second season in the NFL after signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Mississippi last season. Ivey spent the whole season on the team's 53-man roster, but only appeared in two games.

Due to winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks were last in the waiver claim order. A total of 29 players were claimed off waivers by 14 different teams ahead of the 10 a.m. PT submission deadline.

Dig deeper:

Once players cleared waivers, teams could sign free agents to their practice squads. The limit for players on the practice squad is 16, unless you have a player that's a member of the NFL's international player pathway program.

Center Federico Maranges meets the criteria for the Seahawks and gives Seattle an extra practice squad spot for a total of 17 players.

All four draft picks Seattle released during roster cuts – sixth-round wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr., and seventh-round nose tackle Deven Eastern and cornerbacks Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller re-signed to the practice squad.

Three vested veterans were re-signed to the squad in cornerback Trevon Diggs, running back Velus Jones Jr. and safety Rodney Thomas II. Safety A.J. Finley is also back on the squad.

However, there were a few surprises among players not part of the initial practice squad.

Safety D'Anthony Bell, who spent much of training camp handling Nick Emmanwori's role in his absence, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and wide receiver Cody White were the most notable players not re-signed to the practice squad.

It's possible that shuffling on the roster will continue over the coming days and those players will re-sign to the team when they return to practice on Thursday. However, they are free to seek other opportunities in the interim as well. White reached a deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders instead on Monday, reuniting with former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Seahawks Practice Squad

RB Velus Jones Jr.

RB Jacardia Wright

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

WR Julian Hicks

WR Ricky White III

C Federico Maranges

OT Logan Brown

DE Aidan Hubbard

NT Deven Eastern

DT Uso Seumalo

LB Marvin Jones Jr.

CB Michael Dansby

CB Trevon Diggs

CB Andre Fuller

S A.J. Finley

S Maxen Hook

S Rodney Thomas II

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the NFL, Seattle Seahawks and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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