Leonard Williams reflects on Seattle’s impact after signing new extension with Seahawks

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The Brief Leonard Williams signed his new three-year extension with the Seahawks on Thursday before the team left for their final preseason game in Kansas City. The extension is reportedly worth $90 million over three years and will keep Williams under contract in Seattle through the 2030 season. "Feels amazing," Williams said. "I think this is maybe my first time being extended while under contract with a team, and just goes to show what type of organization we have here, and just how much respect and love and appreciation that I have here."



"Go sign your contract!" linebacker Derick Hall said to Leonard Williams as they left the practice field on Thursday.

"Money, money, money, money… MONEYYY!" Hall sang, doing his best O'Jays impression."

Williams, 32, signed his new three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks shortly after practice with wife Hailey and son Zion in tow to mark the occasion.

"Feels amazing," Williams said. "I think this is maybe my first time being extended while under contract with a team, and just goes to show what type of organization we have here, and just how much respect and love and appreciation that I have here."

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Williams has thrived in Seattle since arriving in a trade with the New York Giants in 2023. Williams was in the final year of his contract at the time and reached free agency before signing a new three-year deal to remain with the Seahawks. Williams was on a three-week vacation in Japan when that agreement came together, so he spent over 20 hours on flights to return to Seattle and head back to Japan to get the deal signed.

"This was a lot easier for sure," Williams said. "My family was able to be here. Zion was able to be there. I didn’t have to fly in from Japan and fly out in one day, so it'll be easier for me to hop on this plane (to Kansas City) right now."

In a survey of top NFL executives, coaches, and scouts performed by ESPN this offseason, Williams was rated as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. He was named a second-team All-Pro last season for the first time in his career, arguably a year late after posting 11 sacks, 64 tackles and an interception for a touchdown in 2024.

"He's an absolute force that people have to account for," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "And when you do that, that takes resources towards him, and he can win those matchups. And when you allocate resources one way, you can't allocate them another way and now our other guys have opportunities. So not only is he making a ton of plays, he's setting his teammates up for making plays as well. And we play better defense with him for sure."

On a defense filled with standout performers, Williams might be the cream of the crop for the Seahawks. Devon Witherspoon – who also received a massive contract extension during training camp – is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Seattle's defense made a significant step forward when Ernest Jones IV was acquired during the 2024 season as well. But elite interior defensive linemen can be among the toughest things to find in football, and Williams is among the best there is currently in the NFL.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the deal done. He's a foundational player to our club from when we got here." Macdonald said.

"Obviously, a tremendous All-Pro caliber player, the type of person he is, just an absolute A-plus person, teammate, the day-to-day, really just how much he's invested into our team and really his teammates, and really, really excited to have it happen. I mean, it's really great news."

Williams now has a chance to finish his career in Seattle – a place he credits with allowing his game to reach another level.

"It’s transformed me a lot," Williams said. "I’ve had an up and down career. I had an up and down life outside of football as well. Since I’ve been here, I’ve been more grounded, more locked in with the team, more locked in with my life outside of football. It’s made me a better person on the field and off the field.

"It is exciting to think about (ending my career here). Some of my best ball has been played here, some of my best relationships have been made here. I won a Super Bowl here. I feel like Seattle has changed my life, changed my career. It means a lot to me to be able to finish that here."

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The Source: Information in this story comes from ESPN and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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