Washington law enforcement expands Flock camera use amid concerns

The Brief More than a dozen Washington law enforcement agencies are using Flock license plate cameras to help track suspects and solve crimes. Supporters call the cameras a powerful tool, while critics raise concerns about privacy, data sharing and potential misuse by officers. New state rules limit data retention and prohibit immigration enforcement searches, while Flock says it has added safeguards against abuse.



As Washington state faces ongoing police staffing shortages, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies are turning to automated license plate readers to help solve crimes faster. However, the expanding use of Flock cameras is raising questions about privacy, data sharing, and potential misuse by officers.

Flock cameras use automatic license plate readers to identify vehicles during police investigations. According to Flock, more than a dozen Washington agencies—including departments in Stanwood, Montesano, Grant County, Selah, and Wenatchee—are using the technology. Meanwhile, cities like Seattle and Renton have paused their programs.

High-profile cases and fast results

Supporters of the technology point to rapid results in serious criminal investigations. Auburn Police recently used a Flock camera to locate a domestic violence suspect after the system flagged his vehicle driving through the city, allowing officers to surround the car before he could flee.

In Enumclaw, the police department’s eight cameras have helped solve three major investigations since going live two months ago. Chief Tim Floyd credited the system with helping track a suspect wanted for five murders in Oregon.

"It's one of the greatest resources law enforcement has seen in decades since the discovery of DNA. It's helped save so many crimes," Floyd said.

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Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison also sees potential in the department's 12 cameras, which have assisted with stolen vehicles, missing persons, and locating a murder suspect driving through Leavenworth. Still, Morrison maintains a cautious approach toward the technology.

"We see it as a force multiplier, but you know, unsure. Any technology, you get past the advertisement and more of the hype of it, and see what it practically does and what services it actually provides," Morrison said.

Morrison noted the cameras could have aided the Travis Decker investigation, had they been active at the time.

"Had our cameras been up and running, we would have seen him driving through Leavenworth and turning down High School Road. But at the time, we were still working through the process, assessing Washington State's changes to law and what the requirements were for us as an agency," Morrison said.

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State laws, immigration restrictions, and vendor blame

Washington state regulations limit how license plate data is shared and stored, and explicitly prohibit using the technology for immigration enforcement. The legal boundaries follow revelations that default system settings previously shared data with federal agencies.

Sheriff Morrison directed responsibility toward the vendor regarding past default settings.

"I really do point the finger towards Flock on that. They should have done a better job communicating that," Morrison said.

In response, Flock stated it has updated its platform for Washington agencies to comply with Senate Bill 6002 (the Driver Privacy Act) and the Keep Washington Working Act. Updates include enforcing a statewide 21-day data retention limit, blocking immigration searches, and restricting data sharing strictly to Washington-based agencies.

Flock added that agencies own their data, sharing is turned off by default, and the company maintains no contract or partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Preventing internal misuse

Beyond state compliance, concerns remain regarding internal misuse by law enforcement personnel, such as officers using the network to track acquaintances or family members.

Sheriff Morrison addressed the potential for internal abuse firmly.

"If they are committing a crime, and I would consist it with stalking, they should be charged and held accountable for it," Morrison said.

Flock stated that access requires role-based permissions, and every query generates a permanent audit trail detailing who performed the search and why. The company is also rolling out tools like Audit Assistance to flag abnormal activity and proactive lockout features to suspend access when unusual behavior is detected.

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