Deputies seek video after Coast Guard member shot, killed in Skyway, WA

The Brief King County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Coast Guard member Connor Scott Overstreet in Skyway. Investigators are asking for surveillance or dashcam video from the area around South 124th Street and South Langston Road early Sunday. No suspects have been identified, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charge.



King County Sheriff's detectives in the Major Crimes Unit are asking for your help to solve the murder of 29-year-old Connor Scott Overstreet in Skyway in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 23.

Detectives have been out canvassing the area of South 124th Street and South Langston Road for any video and are asking neighbors, drivers and businesses to check their cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. in the area shown within the red outline in the map below.

Map of where King County deputies are seeking video in an Aug. 23 homicide, and a QR code to submit evidence. (King County Sheriff's Office)

They are looking for any dashcam or surveillance video showing people or vehicles that can help identify a suspect or vehicle involved in the case.

You can use the QR code to upload the video directly to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a shooting. The fire department arrived and provided aid, but Connor did not survive. The Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Connor Overstreet, who was shot and killed on Aug. 23 in Skyway.

Connor was an active-duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard. In a statement, his wife Madeleine says he was her best friend.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of myself, the Overstreet family, and so many who loved Connor, I want to personally thank the media for respecting our family during this incredibly difficult time. We are devastated by the loss of my soul mate and am still trying to process what has happened.

"Connor was my rock and I am so honored to be Connor’s wife forever and always. All Connor wanted to do was save lives by flying for the Coast Guard. His loss is a tragedy felt by countless people. He was truly the best of us.

"At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing. We ask anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have witnessed anything to please contact the King County Sheriff’s Dept. Even information that may seem insignificant could be important to the investigation.

"We plead with you to help us find answers, justice and peace for Connor and all who loved him so deeply.

"We also ask for privacy as our family grieves and ask that media members, please not contact or approach family members directly. Any inquiries can be directed to King County Sheriff’s Dept. or U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Public Affairs at (510) 333-6297 or d11-dg-m-pacarea-pa@uscg.mil

"We appreciate your understanding, compassion, and continued respect for our family."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Connor Overstreet

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.

You will remain anonymous when you submit a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

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