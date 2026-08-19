Seattle hasn’t recalled a mayor in 95 years. Here’s who got the boot

The Brief Seattle voters have successfully recalled a mayor only twice in the city's history: Hiram Gill in 1911 due to tolerance policies on illegal activity, and Frank Edwards in 1931 after he fired a prominent City Light official. The most recent recall attempt occurred in 1975 against Mayor Wes Uhlman following his firing of the city fire chief, though voters ultimately overwhelmingly chose to keep him in office. In the 95 years since Frank Edwards was removed, no recall effort against a Seattle mayor has successfully resulted in their removal from office.



As a King County judge weighs the merits of a recall effort against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, the city’s history shows that while mayors have faced recall campaigns before, actually removing one from office has been rare.

Seattle voters have successfully recalled two mayors: Hiram Gill in 1911 and Frank Edwards in 1931. The last Seattle mayor to face a recall vote was Wes Uhlman in 1975, but voters chose to keep him in office.

That means it has been 95 years since Seattle voters successfully removed a mayor through a recall.

Hiram Gill, Seattle's first recalled mayor

Hiram Gill became the first Seattle mayor voters kicked out of office in 1911.

The campaign against Gill was fierce. Newspapers of the era lambasted him as a "corruptionist" and accused him of smirching Seattle with slander.

Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor’s Office said Gill was known for his tolerance policy for gambling and boozing and prostitution.

"Voters at a certain point said, ‘Hey, we've had enough of this,’ and that’s why he got recalled," said McNerthney.

Frank Edwards gets the boot in 1931

Twenty years later, Seattle voters did it again.

Mayor Frank Edwards was recalled in 1931 after angering voters with his decision to fire J.D. Ross, a prominent figure at Seattle City Light whose name lives on at Ross Lake.

"He was in some hot water for firing J. D. Ross, which is the namesake of Ross Dam up north, and was really the powerhouse figurehead," explained McNerthney. "City Light and the efforts that put in place a lot of infrastructure that we have today. Voters were pretty frustrated with him for making that firing."

Edwards' removal remains the last successful recall of a Seattle mayor.

Wes Uhlman survives a recall attempt

The next — and most recent — Seattle mayor to face voters in a recall election was Wes Uhlman in 1975.

Uhlman had fired the city's fire chief, angering firefighters. Their union led the recall effort and accused Uhlman, among other things, of being soft on arson.

"He survived that recall effort pretty handedly," said McNerthney.

Seattle's history shows that a mayor can face a recall election, but voters actually removing one from office is far less common. In the 95 years since Edwards was removed, Seattle voters have not successfully recalled another mayor.

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