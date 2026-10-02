Paine Field plane crash: What the NTSB is investigating in WA

The Brief A pilot was killed Thursday afternoon after a high-performance Glasair experimental aircraft crashed into a wooded area shortly after taking off from Paine Field in Everett. The NTSB is investigating the crash site and examining factors such as flight data, weather, witness statements, and maintenance records, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days. Aviation experts noted that experimental, amateur-built aircraft must undergo strict safety inspections, and the community is awaiting official findings to understand the cause of the fatal crash.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after a Glasair aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Paine Field in Everett Thursday afternoon, killing the plane's sole occupant.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance after the aircraft went down in a wooded area west of the main runway.

The NTSB said Friday that an investigator was at the crash site documenting the accident and examining the aircraft. The plane will then be recovered and transported to a secure facility for further evaluation.

The identity of the pilot has not yet been released by local authorities.

NTSB gathering facts in early stages of investigation

The NTSB said it is still in the fact-gathering phase and is not determining or speculating about the cause of the crash at this point.

Investigators said they will examine several areas, including:

Air traffic control communications

Radar and flight-track data

Weather reports and conditions around the time of the crash

The pilot's 72-hour history

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain relevant information

Available surveillance video

Aircraft maintenance records

The pilot's license, ratings and recent flight experience

The NTSB said a preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the crash. That report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation.

The agency said the final report is expected within 12 to 24 months and will detail the probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors.

What is an experimental aircraft?

The aircraft involved was a Glasair, a high-performance aircraft associated with the experimental and amateur-built aircraft community.

Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the Experimental Aircraft Association, said Glasair aircraft are known for their performance.

"It is preferred because it is a high-speed, high-performance aircraft capable of more than 200 miles an hour with the right engine configuration on it," Knapinski said.

Knapinski said higher speeds can mean decisions have to be made more quickly by pilots.

"Well, anytime things happen at higher speeds, things happen faster. Imagine driving down a city street at 25 miles an hour, then driving down that same city street at 60 miles an hour. Things happen more quickly," Knapinski said.

The term "experimental" can be misleading, according to Chris Cisetto, a flight instructor and aircraft owner who builds and flies experimental aircraft.

"Unfortunately […] it's really the name — experimental — is, is maybe, like, it's an optics thing, but that doesn't mean that, you know, the airplane is a total experiment or like a science project," Seto said.

Seto showed FOX 13 Seattle his own experimental aircraft at the Arlington airport. His plane is not the same make as the aircraft involved in the Paine Field crash.

Seto said the aircraft he built is part of a design shared by many aircraft already flying.

"This airplane, there's actually 1,100 of this, basically, exact airplane that have been flying since 2005 when the kit came out."

A Paine Field camera captures smoke emitting from a crash aircraft near the runway on Oct. 1, 2026. (Paine Field)

How experimental aircraft are regulated

Knapinski said amateur-built aircraft must undergo inspections before they can fly, and are subject to ongoing inspection requirements.

"The aircraft that are amateur-built aircraft are fully inspected before they're allowed to go on flight. The pilots are fully trained. They hold the same pilot certificates as one flying a small factory-built aircraft," said Knapinski.

He said the Experimental Aircraft Association has seen a decline in accident rates involving amateur-built aircraft over the years as safety programs and testing practices have developed.

However, Knapinski stressed that investigators will have to examine the specific circumstances of the Paine Field crash before drawing conclusions.

Experimental aircraft community waits for answers

For pilots and aircraft owners who build and fly experimental aircraft, crashes involving members of the community can have a significant impact.

Seto said the focus now should be on understanding what happened.

"It's awful. You know, none of us want to hear about that. You know, I think when something like this happens, you know, the focus is on kind of learning, you know, what happened and why, so that, you know, as a community, we can do better," said Seto.

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