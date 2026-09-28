Man killed in Tacoma, WA police shooting during domestic violence call

The Brief An adult man died following an officer-involved shooting after Tacoma police responded to a domestic violence call on South Stevens Street. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident, while the state Office of Independent Investigation is reviewing the use of force. No police officers were injured, and the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigations.



A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Tacoma after police responded to a domestic violence call off South Stevens Street.

Man killed in Tacoma police shooting during DV call

What we know:

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, while the Washington State Office of Independent Investigation will examine the officers' use of force.

Neighbors say that at one point, police appeared to gather outside the home before getting inside. Soon after, shots rang out.

Timeline of the incident

Timeline:

Tacoma police officers responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence on South Stevens Street around 2:38 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene at 3:09 p.m.

At 3:56 p.m., officers reported shots fired inside the residence.

Tacoma Police Public Information Officer Shelbie Boyd said officers immediately rendered aid until Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the adult male deceased at the scene.

Witness accounts and community reaction

What they're saying:

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said she watched from her window as officers surrounded the home and attempted to gain entry. She says she heard shouting and not long after that, she said there was gunfire.

"Once they got access to the house, we heard, like, yelling for a couple seconds before the gunshots, it sounded like a lot of them," the neighbor said, estimating about 10 shots were fired. "It was once the cops got into the house, I couldn’t hear what they were saying, maybe making themselves known, and then we heard the shots, it was really quick."

Other residents said they were shocked over the violence in their neighborhood. James Christian, a nearby resident who was sleeping at the time, woke up to find the neighborhood blocked off by police tape.

"For the most part, the street is pretty quiet, we don’t see police that much a lot on our street," Christian said, noting that heavy traffic noise may have muffled the gunshots.

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

Boyd said the nature of the relationship involving the initial domestic assault call was still unclear Sunday night and the shooting and initial DV call remain under investigation.

No police officers were injured during the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Tacoma Police Department Public Information Officer Shelbie Boyd and reporter interviews with neighbors by FOX 13 Seattle.

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