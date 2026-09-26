Seattle residents invited to give input on search for police chief
SEATTLE - Seattle residents have been invited to share their input on what the city should prioritize in its search for the next police chief of the Seattle Police Department.
What we know:
On Sept. 30, a community listening session will be held at the North Seattle Community College's World Community Center, 9600 College Way N, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The city says the event is open to everyone and asks attendees to share their perspective on the skills, experience, and priorities that the next police chief should bring to the role.
To register, residents can visit this link and fill out the form. The form asks for a name, email, and zip code along with any accessibility needs someone may require at the event.
The city holds the events in partnership with Seattle Neighborhood Group. The listening session at North Seattle Community College marks the third public forum allowing the community to provide input on the search for the SPD's next police chief.
What they're saying:
"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their city and their neighborhood," a news release for the event said. "The Seattle Police Department (SPD) plays an integral role alongside business and community groups, service providers and first responders. The next permanent Chief of Police will lead SPD in shaping a public safety system that matches our city’s values and priorities."
What's next:
Mayor Wilson has released a timeline for the city's search for a police chief, saying that community outreach and engagement is expected to continue through September and October
Once completed, a candidate review will take place before an exam and final interviews are conducted by the mayor.
Mayor Wilson has said that she expects to make a decision by the beginning of next year.
The Source: Information for this story came from the City of Seattle.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle mayor proposes $9.1B budget with no new taxes
Woman arrested after biting victim's face in Downtown Seattle attack: police
Seattle police, city leaders push back on Mayor Wilson's proposed budget
Overturned semi-truck spills chickens along I-5 in Clark County
Trump rescinds nearly $1B in funds approved by Congress: Why senators say it's illegal
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.