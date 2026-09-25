Woman arrested after biting victim's face in Downtown Seattle attack: police

The Brief A 36-year-old woman sustained permanent facial injuries during a bias-motivated physical attack near 3rd Avenue and Marion Street in Downtown Seattle on Sept. 18. The suspect reportedly hurled racist and homophobic slurs, threw trash, spat on the victim, tackled her to the ground, and bit a 1-inch piece of flesh from her forehead. Seattle Police Officers arrested a 36-year-old female suspect following a pursuit by a witness; the case has been referred for Hate Crime Offense and Felony Assault charges.



A 36-year-old woman required emergency surgery and was left with permanent injuries following a violent, bias-motivated attack in Downtown Seattle on Sept. 18.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Marion Street, where they located a woman suffering from significant bleeding and a large, open wound on her forehead.

According to police reports, the victim was walking to a nearby convenience store during her workday when an unfamiliar woman threw a food wrapper at her. When the victim questioned the gesture, the suspect yelled, "You're the inferior race," uttered a homophobic slur, spat on her, and tackled her to the ground. During the struggle, the suspect bit out a 1-inch piece of flesh from the victim's forehead before fleeing the scene.

What we know:

A nearby worker witnessed the assault and attempted to intervene. As the suspect fled on foot, the witness pursued her and alerted a King County Marshal stationed near the courthouse.

Seattle Police Officers apprehended a 36-year-old female suspect after the victim positively identified her. Investigators recovering evidence at the scene located the victim's flesh inside a drainage grate where the suspect had allegedly spat it.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment and reconstructive surgery.

What's next:

The case has been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors are reviewing charges for felony assault and a hate crime offense. The suspect remains in custody pending formal arraignment and bail proceedings.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department's blotter and incident reports provided by the Seattle Police Department and King County law enforcement authorities.



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