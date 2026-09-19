Seattle Weather: Last weekend of summer brings morning clouds and afternoon sunshine
This weekend we return to more seasonable conditions with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
Onshore flow continues to bring the clouds in each morning and daytime heating allows the sunshine to return later in the day.
Skies are looking dry, apart from some possible morning drizzle.
This weekend we return to more seasonable conditions with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
Saturday will still see high temperatures in the mid to low 70s, with afternoon sunshine.
Temperatures will be around average for the weekend for the Puget Sound, cooler along the coast in the 60s, and highs in the 80s for central Washington.
Saturday will still see high temperatures in the mid to low 70s, with afternoon sunshine.
The University of Washington football game versus Eastern Washington will see some great weather for kickoff.
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Go Dawgs!
The Washington football game versus Eastern Washington will see some great weather for kickoff.
The morning clouds to afternoon sunshine pattern continues into early next week, bringing a nice few days of summer to Western Washington.
Fall officially starts on Tuesday, and with that a few more cooler days are in store. Highs drop down into the 60s through Friday, but remainly on the dry side with not major showers in the forecast.
The morning clouds to afternoon sunshine pattern continues into early next week, bringing a nice few days of summer to Western Washington.
The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.
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