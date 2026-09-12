No. 19 Washington survives sluggish effort in 16-14 win over Utah State

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The Brief Freshman Ansu Sanoe capped his first career drive with No. 19 Washington's lone touchdown and the Huskies overcame another slow start to beat Utah State 16-14 on Saturday. Sanoe dove into the end zone from a yard out with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter to punctuate an eight-play, 65-yard drive and give the Huskies (2-0) a 10-7 lead. "We’re glad that we have a victory, and we have a lot to learn," third-year head coach Jedd Fisch said. "That’s two weeks in a row that we’re sitting here (needing) to learn a lot."



Freshman Ansu Sanoe capped his first career drive with No. 19 Washington's lone touchdown and the Huskies overcame another slow start to beat Utah State 16-14 on Saturday.

"We’re glad that we have a victory, and we have a lot to learn," third-year head coach Jedd Fisch said. "That’s two weeks in a row that we’re sitting here (needing) to learn a lot."

Sanoe dove into the end zone from a yard out with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter to punctuate an eight-play, 65-yard drive and give the Huskies (2-0) a 10-7 lead.

Those would be the game’s last points until Tyler Robles made a 26-yard field goal with 12:54 to go in the fourth to stretch the lead to six points.

"In fall camp, we were clicking all the time," Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. said. "Definitely a little bit of a shock, but I think we’re going to bounce back."

Grady Brosterhous, a transfer from Virginia, made his first career start for Utah State (0-2) and finished with 196 yards through the air and 81 on the ground. He hit Eli Wood for a 7-yard touchdown strike with 1:50 to go. The Aggies — coming off a 29-17 home loss to FCS Idaho State — got the ball back with 47 seconds left, but Washington had an interception on the goal line as time expired.

Williams was 26 of 41 for 249 yards and also ran for 56 yards. He became the third quarterback in program history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards, joining Marques Tuiasosopo and Jake Locker.

Freshman tailback Brian Bonner made his first career start for Washington and finished with 22 yards on seven carries, while Trey Cooley added 22 yards. Quaid Carr and Jayden Limar, the top two tailbacks on the Huskies’ depth chart, both suffered injuries in last Sunday in the Apple Cup against Washington State.

"Not good enough," Fisch said about the running game. "We have to find a way to make it better. But we're also going to recognize that there are going to be challenges."

Carr, who underwent surgery on his left hand, won’t return until the end of the season at the earliest. Limar, a transfer from Oregon, could return sooner from a right elbow injury. Elinneus Davis — one of UW's top defensive linemen — was not in pads, and wideout Rashid Williams left with an injury in the first half.

Robles put the Huskies on the board with a 30-yard field goal, but Utah State responded immediately, with Brosterhous hitting Javon Robinson for a 78-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the following drive.

Up next

Utah State: At No. 20 Utah next Saturday.

Washington: Hosts Eastern Washington next Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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