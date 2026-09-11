Fire station in Federal Way, WA houses rare artifacts from 9/11

The Brief South King Fire held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 64 in Federal Way, marking a quarter-century since the terrorist attacks that claimed 2,977 lives. Station 64 houses a unique outdoor memorial featuring authentic artifacts from all three 9/11 crash sites—World Trade Center steel, a Shanksville stone, and Pentagon limestone—surrounded by a granite wall listing all the victims' names. Retired firefighter Sven Schievink personally drove 54 hours across the country to retrieve the artifacts, which now serve as a year-round, publicly accessible site for community reflection and educating future generations.



25 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the vow to "Never Forget" remains a living reality in the South Sound.

"It’s hard to capture in words the magnitude and essence of what happened on September 11, 2001," said South King Fire Chief Ryan Woodey.

On Friday, South King Fire hosted its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 64 in Federal Way, Washington, marking a quarter-century since the tragedy.

"The attack claimed the lives of 2,977 innocent people," said Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang.

While community ceremonies have been held across the nation, Station 64 stands as a unique sanctuary of historical memory — it is one of the few sites in the nation to house authentic artifacts connected to all three 9/11 crash sites.

Artifacts from three sacred grounds

The outdoor memorial at Station 64 is home to three distinct pieces of American history. Each piece represents a site where lives were lost on that Tuesday morning of the terrorist attacks 25 years ago:

New York City (World Trade Center): A 12-foot-long steel beam weighing approximately 1,216 pounds serves as the focal point of the memorial.

Shanksville, Pennsylvania (Flight 93): A stone excavated from the field where the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 fought to regain control of their hijacked aircraft, preventing it from striking its presumed target in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. (The Pentagon): A section of limestone building block recovered from the outer ring of the Pentagon following the crash of American Airlines Flight 77.

Surrounding these three artifacts is a black granite memorial wall engraved with the names of all 2,977 victims, including 343 firefighters and 60 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

"The spirit of September 11 didn’t end 25 years ago. It lives on every single day in every firefighter, every police officer, every paramedic, every dispatcher, every member of our armed forces and every citizen who answers the call to serve someone else," said Chief Hwang during the tribute ceremony.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Bringing history home: A 54-hour mission

For retired South King firefighter Sven Schievink, the creation of the memorial was deeply personal.

"I grew up in New York. And unfortunately, I lost 20 of my friends in the World Trade Center," said Schievink.

Following the attacks, Schievink placed an official request with New York’s Port Authority to secure a piece of structural steel for Federal Way. Schievink said a decade passed without news. Then, in 2011, the department received notice that their request had been granted.

Using a donated trailer, Schievink and a fellow retired firefighter drove 54 hours across the country to retrieve the 1,216-pound beam. Their journey also took them through Shanksville and Washington, D.C.

"It was an emotional trip," said Schievink. "Now, it’s more about remembering my friends, but it’s also about the people who have died since then. I wish that we were the America that we saw on 9/12. I wish we’d get back to that."

Preserving the memory for future generations

Federal Way’s 25th anniversary ceremony drew community members, first responders, and military veterans alike. Among those attending were Army veteran Kevin Wilson—a member of the Blinded Veterans Association who is currently losing his sight—and his wife, Sarah.

In 2022, Kevin and his seeing-eye dog completed a 1,500-mile trek along the 9/11 National Memorial Trail, physically connecting the Pentagon, Shanksville, and the Twin Towers.

"When I was at Shanksville, we went to the Flight 93 memorial and one of the girls whose father had passed away on the plane was there giving a speech," Kevin recalled. "She was talking about herself in college and how none of her friends even knew or remembered the event. She had to talk to them about it. So, I definitely want to continue to pass along the memory so that everyone never forgets."

Sarah Wilson emphasized the necessity of teaching their children the significance of the day.

"How big the event was. There’s a reason we all remember what we were doing and where we were on that day," said Sarah. "Just making sure that our kids remember what happened, so it doesn't get lost in future generations."

"I realized ‘Never Forget’ is far more than a slogan. It’s a responsibility," said Chief Hwang. "It is a responsibility to remember the people, to honor those who sacrificed everything for complete strangers and to appreciate every day we have with the people we love. And to teach the next generation that goodness will always be stronger than evil."

Living symbols, rare collections

Inside Station 64, visitors can explore a curated archive of personal artifacts, photographs, and oral histories from September 11, as well as state-level disasters like the 2014 Oso mudslide. The interior display also houses a rare photograph honoring the 343 fallen firefighters, one of only two original prints in existence, with the other hanging at FDNY Headquarters in New York City.

The South King Fire 9/11 Memorial grounds are located outside Station 64, located at 32047 25th Ave S in Federal Way. It’s open to the public year-round for self-guided reflection and remembrance.

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