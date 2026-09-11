Suspect arrested after standoff in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police arrested a suspect Friday following a standoff at a home in the Crown Hill neighborhood. Officers used a battering ram to enter the home and detained multiple people on scene. Police said one suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrests, though his specific charges are unknown.



Seattle police have arrested a suspect following an hour-long standoff at a home in the Crown Hill neighborhood on Friday.

A Seattle police officer enters a home in the Crown Hill neighborhood after a standoff on Sept. 11, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Police said a man had multiple warrants out for his arrest, and he fled into a home along Northwest 90th Street and 14th Avenue Northwest at around 2:30 p.m.

About an hour later, officers used a battering ram to enter the home and took the suspect into custody. Two others were also detained at the scene.

Multiple people detained following a standoff at a home in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The public was initially asked to avoid the area, but police are now working to clear the scene.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what warrants the suspect was arrested for. Police also haven't confirmed if either of the other people detained at the scene were arrested.

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