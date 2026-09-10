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Driver rams police with stolen semi-truck, injures 4 officers in Everett, WA

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Everett
Published September 10, 2026 9:20 AM PDT
Published September 10, 2026 9:20 AM PDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Four Everett police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries Thursday morning after a stolen semi-truck rammed multiple patrol vehicles during a pursuit.
    • The chase began after a semi was stolen from a Broadway Safeway around 6:21 a.m. and spanned from Everett into the Silver Lake area.
    • A 30-year-old male suspect was taken into custody after the truck was stopped near Andrew Sater Road, and the investigation remains active.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Four officers are recovering after a man who stole a semi-truck rammed multiple police vehicles during a pursuit in Snohomish County early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:21 am this morning, an employee called to report his semi truck was stolen from Safeway, 1715 Broadway. The truck was quickly located by Snohomish County Deputies, who saw the truck get on Southbound I-5. The truck exited at the 112th Park and Ride, where it traveled into Silver Lake. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, near Silver Lake Rd and 116th Pl SE, at which time it began to ram patrol cars and attempt to evade deputies. An Everett officer was in the area on an unrelated call for service when his vehicle was struck by the semi truck while he was seated inside of it. Multiple Everett officers responded to assist,  as the stolen semi truck continued to try to evade officers and deputies while striking patrol cars. The truck came to rest in the 1100 block of A. Sater Road. Where the suspect driver was apprehended. At this time, four Everett Police Officers have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The suspect, a male in his 30s, is currently in custody. This is an active investigation and there are no further details at this time. Updates will be released when available.

(Everett Police Department)

Driver steals semi-truck from Everett Safeway, leads deputies on pursuit

What we know:

According to the Everett Police Department, at around 6:21 a.m., an employee called 911 to report his semi-truck was stolen from Safeway on Broadway Avenue in Everett. Snohomish County deputies quickly spotted the truck getting on southbound I-5, and eventually exiting the interstate at the 112th Park and Ride into Silver Lake.

When deputies tried to stop the truck near Silver Lake Road and 116th Place Southeast, the suspect began ramming patrol cars – trying to evade deputies. 

At approximately 6:21 am this morning, an employee called to report his semi truck was stolen from Safeway, 1715 Broadway. The truck was quickly located by Snohomish County Deputies, who saw the truck get on Southbound I-5. The truck exited at the 112th Park and Ride, where it traveled into Silver Lake. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, near Silver Lake Rd and 116th Pl SE, at which time it began to ram patrol cars and attempt to evade deputies. An Everett officer was in the area on an unrelated call for service when his vehicle was struck by the semi truck while he was seated inside of it. Multiple Everett officers responded to assist,  as the stolen semi truck continued to try to evade officers and deputies while striking patrol cars. The truck came to rest in the 1100 block of A. Sater Road. Where the suspect driver was apprehended. At this time, four Everett Police Officers have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The suspect, a male in his 30s, is currently in custody. This is an active investigation and there are no further details at this time. Updates will be released when available.

(Everett Police Department)

An Everett police officer was in the area on an unrelated call when his vehicle was struck by the semi while he was still inside. Multiple Everett officers responded to help while the suspect continued evading officers and crashing into patrol cruisers. 

Semi-truck police pursuit ends near Silver Lake

Eventually, the semi-truck came to a rest near the corner of Andrew Sater Road and 10th Drive Southeast, and the driver was arrested.

The Everett Police Department says four of its officers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

The 30-year-old suspect is in custody, and the investigation remains active.

At approximately 6:21 am this morning, an employee called to report his semi truck was stolen from Safeway, 1715 Broadway. The truck was quickly located by Snohomish County Deputies, who saw the truck get on Southbound I-5. The truck exited at the 112th Park and Ride, where it traveled into Silver Lake. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, near Silver Lake Rd and 116th Pl SE, at which time it began to ram patrol cars and attempt to evade deputies. An Everett officer was in the area on an unrelated call for service when his vehicle was struck by the semi truck while he was seated inside of it. Multiple Everett officers responded to assist,  as the stolen semi truck continued to try to evade officers and deputies while striking patrol cars. The truck came to rest in the 1100 block of A. Sater Road. Where the suspect driver was apprehended. At this time, four Everett Police Officers have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The suspect, a male in his 30s, is currently in custody. This is an active investigation and there are no further details at this time. Updates will be released when available.

(Everett Police Department)

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office were also injured in the incident.

Further information is limited at this time. The Everett Police Department said more information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Everett Police Department.

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