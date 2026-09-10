Police investigate Downtown Seattle homicide after deadly park fight

The Brief Seattle police are investigating the Thursday morning homicide of a 67-year-old man following a fight at Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. Officers arrived at the scene, where life-saving measures failed, and subsequently took a 39-year-old suspect into custody. Authorities are utilizing Real Time Crime Center surveillance footage and have deployed high-visibility patrols to the downtown area while the homicide investigation continues.



Police are investigating after a man was killed in a fight in Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle Thursday morning.

(Seattle Police Department)

Man killed after fight in Westlake Park

What they're saying:

The Seattle Police Department says someone passing by Westlake Park called 911 after witnessing a fight between two men and one screaming for help. As officers were en route, the caller witnessed that one man was no longer moving.

Police arrived at the park and found the 67-year-old man with no pulse. Officers and Seattle Fire medics performed life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene. Officers quickly found the other man, a 39-year-old, and took him into custody.

Authorities say a nearby Real Time Crime Center camera captured footage of the fight, which they say will be crucial in helping detectives in their investigation.

CSI and Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances leading to the man's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Seattle Police to increase presence in Downtown Seattle and Belltown

What's next:

"The Seattle Police Department understands the concerns of the community and the recent violence that the city has experienced," the SPD stated in a press release. "The West Precinct area, including downtown and Belltown, will see a high-visibility presence of uniformed Seattle Police officers conducting car and bike patrols."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

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