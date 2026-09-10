Semi-truck fire slows northbound I-5 traffic near downtown Seattle

The Brief Northbound I-5 traffic slowed near downtown Seattle after a semi-truck caught fire Thursday morning. Emergency crews blocked two right lanes of the freeway around 10:40 a.m. to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the truck fire and a timeline for reopening the lanes remain unavailable.



Traffic was slowed on northbound I-5 heading into downtown Seattle after a semi-truck caught fire Thursday morning.

Seattle traffic: Semi-truck catches fire on I-5

What we know:

At around 10 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a semi-truck fully engulfed in flames, pulled over on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge.

As of 10:40 a.m., police and crews had blocked off the two right lanes as they worked to extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

Further information about what caused the fire, or an estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, is not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from live reporting by FOX 13 Seattle traffic anchor Adam Gehrke.

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