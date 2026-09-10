Semi-truck fire slows northbound I-5 traffic near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Traffic was slowed on northbound I-5 heading into downtown Seattle after a semi-truck caught fire Thursday morning.
Seattle traffic: Semi-truck catches fire on I-5
What we know:
At around 10 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a semi-truck fully engulfed in flames, pulled over on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge.
As of 10:40 a.m., police and crews had blocked off the two right lanes as they worked to extinguish the fire.
What we don't know:
Further information about what caused the fire, or an estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, is not yet available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from live reporting by FOX 13 Seattle traffic anchor Adam Gehrke.
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